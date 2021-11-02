The Colors of Christmas Progressive Dinner is a traditional start to the holiday season for many people in the region, and tickets are on sale now.
What: Now in its 43rd year, the Progressive Dinner combines food, history and entertainment. The event takes place at four locations, with guests moving to each location as the evening progresses.
The event includes seasonal music by several of the area’s finest musicians, including the Jonesborough Novelty Band.
When: The Heritage Alliance will host the Colors of Christmas Progressive Dinner on Saturday, Dec, 4 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.
About the event: The dinner will start at the Chuckey Depot Museum, a restored train depot and Jonesborough’s newest museum. The event will continue at a pre-Civil War frame house on Woodrow Avenue that was once a school. The next stop will be dinner at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School, and dessert will take place in a beautifully restored home on East Main Street that has never been featured on the dinner before.
Get your tickets now: Ticket price is $100 per person and proceeds go toward the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance. Seating is limited, and the event typically sells out. Online ticketing is available at jonesborough.com/tickets. Reservations can also be made by calling 423.753.1010. If the reservation is for a table of six or more, contact the Heritage Alliance directly at 423.753.9580.
Proceeds from the Progressive Dinner help ensure educational programs of the Heritage Alliance remain accessible to a wide range of audiences, and will benefit preservation and maintenance projects at the Oak Hill Schoolhouse.
The Heritage Alliance will continue to monitor CDC guidelines in regards to Covid-19 and events. If the event needs to cancel for health reasons, it will two weeks in advance.
About the Heritage Alliance: The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of the region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information, visit the website at heritageall.org or call the Alliance office at 423-753-9580.