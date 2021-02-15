Trevy Ramos, DO, has joined ETSU Health Surgery to provide high-quality surgical care to community members of the Appalachian Highlands. Dr. Ramos will also serve as a clerkship director for East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine Department of Surgery.
Ramos specializes in hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) surgery, which consists of the general surgical treatment for benign and malignant diseases of the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, and bile ducts.
A native of Indiana, Ramos came to the area to complete her general surgery residency at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine in 2018. During her residency, she decided to pursue a more focused study of abdominal disease and later completed her hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) and transplant surgery fellowship in abdominal transplantation and HPB at Cedars-Sinai, in Los Angeles, California.
After her fellowship, Ramos decided to return to the region she had fallen in love with during her residency, as well as working as a partner alongside her mentors at ETSU Health Surgery.
“My overall goal for my patients is to bring them the best possible care,” said Ramos. “I originally became interested in hepatopancreatobiliary surgery after seeing the need for gallbladder, pancreatic and bile duct care in this region. I wanted to provide that specialty-level care to patients in the Appalachian Highlands.”
Ramos is an avid outdoors enthusiast and enjoys road and mountain biking, hiking and kayaking with her husband. She is excited to continue exploring the region and discovering all it has to offer.
Ramos treats a large range of conditions in general surgery. She is now accepting new patients.
ETSU Health Surgery is located at 325 North State of Franklin Road, 3rd Floor, Johnson City. For more information or to make an appointment, call 423-439-7201 or visit www.ETSUHealth.org.
Contributed to the Press