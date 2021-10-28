RegionAHEAD, regional Chambers of Commerce, and economic leaders are coordinating an appreciation rally at Johnson City Medical Center (Heart Hospital entrance) on Nov. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. to include the East Tennessee State University Pep Band, friends from ETSU, and the community.
The public is invited to come out to cheer the Ballad team members at their shift change. Parking will be behind building 310 and attendees are asked to wear a mask. The group will have “Thank You Healthcare Heroes” yard signs, and organizers say they look forward to gathering as a community to say thanks for all of the team members’ work during the pandemic.
This event is in partnership with the Chamber, ETSU Marching Bucs, United Way, ETSU College of Public Health, and ETSU athletics.
Contributed to the Press