HAMPTON — The Watauga Lake Sailing Club is scheduled to hold its 22nd Annual Frostbite Race t 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day on Watauga Lake.
In the past, the race has been held in all kinds of wintry weather from sleet and snow, to mild and sunny. This year’s forecast does have one of the few things that could cause the hardy sailors to postpone the Frostbite for a day: Heavy winds.
“We are always happy in bad weather,” said the club’s commodore, Brandon Bragg. “But they say there is a chance for 40-knot winds. We don’t want to get anyone hurt out there.”
Bragg said there would still be a few of the larger, steady sailboats battling each other and the winds on Saturday. “Those will be steady boats, manned by those who are crazy or brave,” Bragg said. But if the winds cause a postponement, he said the weather for Sunday is forecast to be milder, so the the race would be held at 2 p.m. on that day.
Typically, six to 12 boats and their hardy crews compete in the Frostbite.
The Watauga Lake Sailing Club has been promoting the passion for sailing, sailboats, and nautical traditions on Watauga Lake for 40 years. The Frostbite is the club’s annual kickoff event, although its next race isn’t until April.
The lake provides many great places to watch the race, linked together by U.S. Highway 321 across the southern shore of the lake.
Bragg said some of the great places to watch the race include Watauga Point, where the entire race can be seen. Lakeshore is another favorite spot to watch, but any of the pullouts on U.S. Highway 321 provide great views during this time of the year when the trees have shed their leaves.