A preliminary hearing is underway for a North Carolina man accused of running over a Black Lives Matter demonstrator in September.
Jared Benjamin Lafer, 27, 147 Rockdale Road, Bakersville, North Carolina, was charged with aggravated assault for the Sept. 12 incident, which happened in the midst of a BLM rally in response to the death of George Floyd.
Lafer was in Johnson City having dinner with his family and encountered the crowd near the intersection of West State of Franklin Road and Spring Street as he was leaving town.
As the group crossed State of Franklin Road, some drivers were impatient as the protesters crossed the street and blew their horns. Someone in a black vehicle “flicked-off” the participants as the driver maneuvered around the group.
The victim, Jonathan Bowers, told police that a white SUV honked and the driver kept rolling forward at about two miles per hour and bumped him before knocking him down and running over his legs.
During Thursday's hearing, Bowers said that after the SUV bumped him, it sped up and "sucked" him under. He suffered a broken right ankle and left knee.
Documents allege the driver, later identified as Lafer, drove away without attempting to assist or check on the welfare of the victims.
