With new COVID-19 infections on the rise, Northeast Tennessee finds itself on the brink of yet another surge — this one coming as a potentially deadlier and more transmissible variant circulates in the region.

But with vaccines widely available for all adults in the area, health experts hope that surge can be avoided.

“We obviously believe that (vaccines are) critically important for helping build herd immunity and reduce the impact of the virus on our community — that is even more important today than it has been in the fall or the winter,” said Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels, citing the prevalence of variants in the region and “the impact they could have on extending the pandemic or repetitive surges in the number of cases.”

“We feel it’s as critical — even more critical now — that we continue to urge people who are able to get the vaccine to receive it,” he continued.

Since March 8, when the region’s new case rate fell to its lowest point in months, Northeast Tennessee has seen its seven-day average of new cases increase by 73.3%, while active cases have spiked by more than 56%. Last week, officials with the Northeast Regional Health Office confirmed there is at least one confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 variant in the region, while the Sullivan County Regional Health Department has seen “a number” of suspicious test samples.

The B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K. variant, is more transmissible, and was found to be deadlier as well in a study released earlier this month, though it does not have much impact on the efficacy of vaccines.

“The concern I have is, if not enough people get vaccinated there will be a reservoir of people at risk who will continue to spread the virus, and that virus doesn’t just stay the same,” said Dr. David Morin, Holston Medical Group’s director of research who led the region’s Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine trial. “Those viruses can mutate and get more deadly and therefore individuals who are currently vaccinated may be at risk because other individuals who didn’t get vaccinated can serve as a host for a virus that mutates and becomes more virulent.”

Morin said moving to allow all adults to receive the vaccine was “great news” and said “we’re making progress (but) we still have a long way to go.” Morin also said the emergence of the variant in the region underscores the importance of getting vaccinated, again noting that a large population of people who aren’t vaccinated could breed another even deadlier or more transmissible variant.

“In and of themselves, they’re nothing — they’re only something when they’re used appropriately, that is when an individual takes them,” Morin said. “We want to make sure that that critical piece is utilized so that it becomes an effective agent to prevent further COVID infection and put a lid on this (pandemic) so we can get this behind us.”

As of Friday, Northeast Tennessee counties still had some of the state’s highest rates of population with at least one dose, with Hancock County (19.45%) the only one in the region without at least 20% of its population receiving one dose of the vaccine. Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said she’s proud of the region’s high vaccine uptake number, and pointed to the partnership between Ballad and local health departments in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia as a big reason why the region has seen such strong uptake: “I don’t think we can overlook the importance of that unified front,” Swift said.

During a press conference earlier in the week, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state has seen low vaccine uptake in its rural counties, which was a driving factor in making adults eligible to receive the vaccine. Swift said they’re working hard to ensure the region’s progress doesn’t stall out, though they recognize vaccine hesitancy could be an issue in the region.

“I think our region’s is defying the odds just a little bit when it comes to the data but I do expect as we get more vaccine into the arms of the people who do want it you are going to have that population that has some questions and really has some hesitancy and maybe wants to have a conversation about it,” Swift said. “And so that’s really a goal of ours, too, is to make sure that we’re understanding what those barriers are and trying to remove them.”

Runnels said it’s important to help people understand that, once vaccinated, the chances of having a symptomatic COVID-19 infection are drastically reduced, while the risk of severe illness or death is “virtually” eliminated. Runnels said keeping people out of hospitals is critically important because, when inundated with COVID-19 patients, hospitals are limited in their ability to to provide other services, such as elective surgeries.

“(Getting vaccinated) is a win-win from a standpoint of the patient has a drastically reduced risk of serious illness or death, and you can maintain normal health system operation to continue to province quality care to their communities,” Runnels said.

Swift said now is the time to seek a vaccine if you’re eligible.

“It really is about every vaccine dose in an arm,” Swift said. “We’re seeing our hospitalizations go up, we’re seeing our new cases daily go up, we’re seeing positivity rates go up, so it certainly, from an infection prevention standpoint, is the absolute time to be really having this vaccine push and bringing it to our community at the time they need it the most.”