It was late January 2020, and the nation’s top public health official was in Johnson City to take part in a roundtable discussion on the opioid epidemic.
At the time, the United States had just five confirmed cases of COVID-19, and then-Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams didn’t appear worried about the the novel coronavirus, telling reporters the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believed the risk was low and that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.
That evidence was reported hours later by the CDC, bringing the country’s case total to six.
Also present at the roundtable were Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, neither of whom seemed concerned about the virus at the time. Piercey suggested Tennesseans had more to worry about from the flu than COVID-19, but assured those gathered that the state was monitoring the situation.
Roe, meanwhile, said he and his colleagues in Congress had received a briefing on the outbreak, and felt “comfortable” the virus could be contained.
By March, however, local health officials were already planning for the virus to impact our region, while experts cautioned it was likely we’d see it continue to spread across the globe.
The first cases
Forty days after the roundtable, Northeast Tennessee’s first case of the virus was reported in Sullivan County on March 10, and the World Health Organization declared the international outbreak of the virus a pandemic the next day.
Washington County’s first two cases were reported on March 20.
Leslie Jones, the Northeast Regional Health Office’s communicable disease program director, said the anticipation of getting the first case was distressing, and recalled interviewing Washington County’s first positive case at 10 p.m. the night their results came in. At the time, test results typically didn’t come in until after business hours, keeping the office’s contact tracers working well into the night interviewing those who tested positive.
“I think the anticipation of getting that first case was the worst: We knew it was coming, but not knowing when was fretful,” Jones said. “I know we worked a lot harder (and longer hours) after we got our first cases, but at least after we knew it was in the area we could move our efforts to actually working toward something instead of the unknown.”
Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said she had a hunch the virus could become a problem, and began monitoring the virus in January. By February, Swift was laser-focused on the coronavirus, and began meeting with hospital leadership to plan for what could come, establishing a corporate emergency operations center weeks later, knowing “this was going to take an entire Ballad Health response.”
“Some of my most stressful months were the very beginning when the guidelines were changing daily, when we didn’t know anything but we were having to come up with a response ... it’s truly planning for things you don’t know the answer to,” Swift said.
As Ballad worked to develop its pandemic response plan, the regional health office was doing the same and had established its own emergency operations center to monitor the virus. Northeast Regional Health Office Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke also recalled working case investigations late into the night, and described the days leading up to the diagnosis of the region’s first cases as “a stressful period, knowing it was only a matter of time until people in our region were affected.”
“We were still very much in a containment mindset where we were using every resource to track down contacts and investigate clusters,” Kirschke said. “We also were going to the homes of suspect cases dressed in full PPE to test them, while trying to be as discreet as possible to protect privacy.”
When new cases started rising at a rate faster than the health departments could keep up in the summer, hopes of containment were abandoned.
Staff then prioritized certain case investigations rather than attempting to contact-trace each individual case. The state, following CDC guidance, moved to prioritize certain case investigations in early December as Tennessee dealt with a brutal surge in coronavirus infections likely brought on by large Thanksgiving gatherings.
“To reach the point that we weren’t doing contact investigation and the health departments weren’t doing contact investigations was just devastating,” Ballad’s Swift said. “That, while it may seem minor to people out there, that was truly one of those moments where you sit in your office and thought, ‘How are we going to get through this?’”
Testing
On March 17, three days before Washington County confirmed its first case of the virus, ETSU Health nurse Leann Hurd began working at ETSU Health’s drive-through testing site, one of the first in the region. She described the first days at the tent as filled with anticipation and eagerness, wondering “Are we mostly negative in the area, are we doing good?”
“It was a very uneasy feeling in the beginning — the fear of the unknown, didn’t know what was coming. I had an idea of what other people were experiencing in their areas, but I really didn’t know what to expect for us here in East Tennessee,” Hurd said.
“And then the first one came in, and everything changed when we had that first positive test result,” Hurd said. “At that point it was real. At that point we knew, ‘Here we go.’”
The virus surges
Dr. Cynthia Partain, a primary care physician in Johnson City, said waiting for the virus to arrive in the region was like seeing a tidal wave about to crush you — one you know is coming, but you can’t do anything to stop.
“It was a feeling of inevitability and tragedy,” Partain said. “It’s a tragedy.”
By the end of March, the region had 47 confirmed cases of the virus and reported its first virus-related death on April 1. The first surge came in the summer, the region’s total case count doubled each month from June to August before leveling off in September. October brought with it another surge in infections that rose exponentially throughout November and December, peaking in mid-December. A substantial decline didn’t begin until early-January, following another, smaller rise in cases.
In the year since COVID-19 was first detected in Northeast Tennessee, more than 50,000 people, roughly a tenth of the region’s population, have been infected and more than a thousand people have lost their lives. For some, it’s hard not to wonder if things could’ve turned out differently — if more lives could’ve been saved — had things gone another way.
“We always knew the pandemic would impact our region, but the nagging question is how many of those cases and deaths could have been prevented by more closely following public health guidance?” Kirschke said. “Are there things as a community or a state we could have done to more strongly promote mask use or other community mitigation strategies to protect our most vulnerable residents, especially our elders in nursing homes?”