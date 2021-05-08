After a rise in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations last month, Northeast Tennessee is on pace to see its fewest new infections since last summer, though virus-related hospitalizations and deaths continue to mount.
On Wednesday, Ballad Health officials expressed optimism about the region’s current trends, with new cases, hospitalizations and, by default, deaths expected to continue declining as the month progresses. Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton called the projected decline in hospitalizations “great news for all of us and our health system.”
“I pray it’s the last surge,” Deaton said of April’s rise in cases and hospitalizations. “That’s what we all want, is to see this end.”
Deaton attributed the rise in cases to spring break travel and fewer people being vaccinated, and said the decline is likely the result of either the region getting closer to herd immunity (with many people vaccinated or with immunity from a previous infection) or simply due to the increase in the number of people who’ve been vaccinated.
Dr. David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Regional Health Office, said last month’s rise in cases nationally was attributed to several factors including the relaxation of prevention measures, travel, in-person school and circulation of more COVID-19 variants, but “it is difficult to say to what extent any of these drove our increase, although all of these are potential factors.”
Kirschke said it’s impossible to predict whether there will be another surge, though he also expressed optimism about the region’s decline in new cases.
“While we are currently happy to see case rates decreasing, transmission and hospitalizations remain high in our region so we must be vigilant for the potential of another surge,” Kirschke said.
Since May 1, Northeast Tennessee has recorded 578 new COVID-19 infections, putting the region on pace for around 2,500 total infections this month, which would be the fewest reported since July 2020. And while new cases are trending down, the region is still seeing the effects of last month’s increase in cases, with hospitalizations and deaths on track to near or surpass last month’s total.
Ballad’s in-house modeling shows the region is tracking closely, albeit slightly below, its most aggressive transmission projection, though hospitalizations are projected to decline steadily through the end of the month. Meanwhile, modeling from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects cases nationwide are expected to rise in May before a sharp decline occurs by July.
In April, the region reported its most new cases since January (3,633) and more hospitalizations than March (98), while the 20 virus-related deaths reported in April are the fewest the region has seen since last July.
The pandemic, however, is not over — as evidenced by the amount of infected people being hospitalized week-to-week, with the region reporting its most new hospitalizations in more than two months last week, and variant strains of the virus infecting younger people and leaving them sicker than before.
“Obviously a concern is we still are seeing very sick people coming into our hospitals and dying from COVID-19,” said Deaton.
Deaton said they expect to continue seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations for months to come, potentially even a year, due to people not being vaccinated.
“We do feel that we’ll probably always have, for the next several months, have COVID patients in our hospitals just because not everyone is going to take the vaccine and we’re going to continue having disease and infections in the region,” Deaton said, “so we expect to have hospitalizations go on for maybe even another year.”