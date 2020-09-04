A leading local public health official told Washington County officials on Thursday it is important they continue to stress to their constituents just how contagious and deadly the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is to the community.
Randy Wykoff, the dean of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Public Health, told members of the county’s Health, Welfare and Education Committee, that “too much background noise” from skeptics and misinformation on social media has jeopardized the nation’s response to the pandemic.
“The single most important thing is for people to understand really how serious this is,” Wykoff said.
He noted that COVID-19 is the cause of more than 850,000 deaths worldwide, including 187,000 deaths in the United States. Wykoff said COVID-19 has now become the third-leading cause of death in this country behind heart disease and cancer.
Spikes in March and April demonstrated how deadly COVID-19 is to the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
He said current spikes are being reported in rural areas of the Appalachian region.
“It’s like ripples in a pond,” he said.
Washington County has more than 1,812 coronavirus cases, which represents 1.1% of all cases in Tennessee.
Wykoff said that while new COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Europe, the number of deaths is not. The dean said this might mean the virus has mutated.
Wykoff told commissioners “there is still reason to be optimistic that the current wave will level off” in Northeast Tennessee.
He said that doesn’t mean government leaders should relax precautions and that residents should continue wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Wykoff told commissioners that while the nation was slow in implementing needed COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols, he believes soon-to-come rapid testing kits will be “a real game changer.”
He said the pandemic has also pointed to the need to reinvest in public health services.