With hospitalizations and novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spiking in the region, Dr. Randy Wykoff’s webinar “COVID-19: Separating Fact from Fiction” couldn’t have come at a better time.
Wykoff, dean of Public Health at East Tennessee State University, was joined by Drs. Jonathan Moorman, ETSU’s infectious disease division chief, and David Kirschke, medical director at the Northeast Regional Health office, during Tuesday’s virtual discussion, with all three giving brief presentations before taking audience questions for roughly 90 minutes.
During his initial presentation, Kirschke also discussed the idea of “herd immunity,” saying it’s unknown whether there’s lasting immunity for those who became infected, which could lead to “wave after wave of coronavirus,” comparisons of COVID-19 to the flu, mask use and the spread of misinformation about the pandemic. Kirschke also discussed the region’s recent surge, saying it’s “not 100% clear” why it’s happening.
“I think we all expected another wave in the fall, maybe later on when it got colder and lots of people are indoors, but it’s happening sooner than that, which is a little bit worrisome because it’s hard to say where it’s going to go,” Kirschke said.
During his presentation, Kirschke also called masks “one of the best tools we have to prevent illness and death from coronavirus,” saying it’s “not really that big of a deal to wear a mask, although some people might argue that, but if you think you could potentially prevent illness and death by wearing a cloth face mask that seems like that should be a reasonable thing to do.”
Following his presentation, Wykoff asked Kirschke his advice to people looking to be safe during the holiday months, to which Kirschke replied: “It’s really hard to say anything is safe.”
“There’s kind of a gradation from fairly safe to not very safe,” Kirschke said, later adding that he feels people “kind of have to figure out where they’re comfortable on that range” and recommended people do everything they can to stay safe — particularly around those considered high risk — by limiting gatherings, physical distancing and mask use. Trick-or-treating was also discussed, with Moorman calling trunk-or-treat events with masks, distancing and limited person-to-person contact “pretty safe.
On the topic of high school sports, Kirschke was frank in his comments.
“People always say sporting events are for the kids but then there’s huge crowds,” Kirschke said. “If they’re really for the kids, I think the safest thing would be to not have a crowd and maybe just televise the game ... or to limit the amount of people that can come and then also to definitely require facemasks if people are in the stands. But, I think the safest thing, if it’s really all about the kids that are playing, would be to not have people in the stands.”
Moorman said sports in general are “very challenging” and said there’s a “fair amount of coronavirus going through these sports groups very quickly that’s very, very hard to control.”
“We want (the kids) to experience it, but at the same time we know it’s not going to be considered a low-risk (activity),” Moorman added.
Both Moorman and Kirschke were asked what their plan for dealing with COVID-19 would be moving forward — a question Wykoff stressed was not political but a “public health question. Kirschke said it was important to “just figure out safer ways to do things to prevent that unnecessary transmission and deaths from coronavirus,” and utilize the tools they have such as masks, physical distancing and the use of isolation and quarantine to prevent spread. Moorman said he’d like to see a more “robust risk stratification tool” to give people a direction on how to be safe, such as recommending virtual schooling for a child that lives with high-risk family members.
When asked about signals they look at to see if “things are getting out of hand,” Kirschke discussed the rise in hospitalizations and the importance of avoiding overwhelming the hospital system. As of Tuesday morning, Ballad Health, the region’s primary healthcare system, was reporting a record number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, with a record number of those patients in intensive care.
“I think one of the main outcomes we look at is hospitalizations, and I had the slides (showing) that hospitalizations are increasing, and we expect them to increase,” Kirschke said. “We have plans on our shelves to do alternate care sites where people are being taken care of in inflatable tents outside the hospital or in alternate care sites.
“One problem, even with those being that nobody really wants to go there — and we hope we never have to take that off the shelf — but we can open up an alternate care site, but there’s already staffing shortages of nurses within the hospitals, so who’s going to man those? Would it be volunteers, non-medical people? I think that’s one of the main outcomes we want to try to avoid, is the healthcare system being overwhelmed because that’s just going to increase the proportion of people that die,” Kirschke continued.