The Northeast Regional Health Office and the Johnson County Health Department will be hosting a free, drive-through pop-up testing event in Johnson County this weekend.
The event, one of many taking place across the state this weekend, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Johnson County High School, 510 Fairground Lane, Mountain City.
No appointment is necessary, though there will be a brief registration process upon arrival. Anyone tested can expect to receive their results within 72 hours, depending on volume at the processing laboratories.
For more information call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily at (877) 857-2945.