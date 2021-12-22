In a matter of weeks, the highly infectious omicron variant is already estimated to be predominant variant across the Southeast, including in Tennessee, state Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a media briefing Wednesday.
While there have only been a few confirmed cases of omicron in the state, the genetic sequencing process to confirm variants can take weeks, and few samples are sent off for sequencing. Piercey estimated that about 80% of new cases in the state are likely the omicron variant, but said the rate at which the virus is spreading means that percentage will continue to grow in the coming days.
“It’s moving so quickly we don’t have any reason to believe it’s not going to be at the 90 or 95% level today, tomorrow — certainly by next week,” Piercey said.
Early data suggests the variant is significantly more transmissible than the delta variant that ravaged Northeast Tennessee over the summer, and reduces the efficacy of vaccines but does not appear to cause more severe illness than its predecessors. While the variant does reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, particularly among those who have not received a booster, the vaccine remains the best way to prevent severe illness and death from the virus which still affects unvaccinated people more severely.
Symptoms of the variant are mostly the same as the delta variant, but may be milder.
Interestingly, there have been reports that the loss of taste and smell is not as prevalent as there was with delta and other variants. Piercey cautioned that people should not assume they do not have COVID-19 just because they have not lost their sense of taste or smell.
“There have been reports that omicron may be four, five, up to 10 times more transmissible or contagious than delta,” Piercey said. “We really don’t know the real number yet, but we know it is an order of magnitude more contagious, and therefore will infect many, many more people.”
State to begin reporting COVID-19 data on a weekly basis
The Tennessee Department of Health will begin reporting COVID-19 data on a weekly — rather than daily — basis beginning next year, which Piercey said will bring coronavirus data reporting more in line with that of other illnesses such as influenza.
Piercey said the department is expecting changes to national coronavirus data reporting standards based on recommendations from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, and said this update will be completed the week of Jan. 4.
“The impetus is on us to make sure we operationalize this, whether that’s testing or vaccine, and not have a separate operation for COVID and a separate operation for typical operations (such as flu) — we need to normalize this into our daily routine,” Piercey said while explaining the change.
Piercey said the department will also report hospitalizations and deaths weekly, saying the public will “see a more normalized cadence of our data reporting for COVID after the new year.”
Another reason for the shift is the emergence of at-home coronavirus tests, the results of which are rarely reported to health officials — causing a greater share of infections to go unreported, decreasing the reliability of new infection numbers.
Piercey said the state’s seven-day average of new cases was steady around 1,000 to 1,100 cases but has more than doubled in recent weeks to around 2,900 cases, something she said the department believes is likely an undercount of new infections.
“We think that is a significant underestimate of what the actual case burden is, and that is primarily because of the rise in at-home testing,” Piercey said. “At-home testing sometimes gets reported to us, occasionally gets reported to us, but we believe the vast majority of at-home testing is not coming across our radar, and so we don’t really know what the case burden is because there is a substantial portion of at-home testing now that is unreported.
“That is going to continue and probably increase in the future, which is another reason that daily reporting of numbers is really not that relevant anymore,” Piercey continued. “It’s relevant for trends, but the actual number is not that accurate when you don’t know what you don’t know because you’re testing at home. Likewise, that holds true for positivity rate.”
Statewide COVID-19 death toll to grow by nearly 2,700
The statewide coronavirus death toll is set to cross 20,000 early next year, many of which are months-old and related to infections from the delta surge in the summer. Of the nearly 2,700 deaths set to be added the week of Jan. 4, roughly 70% occurred after Aug. 1, Piercey said.
The backlog of deaths, which brings the statewide death toll to 20,644 as of Dec. 20, is due to the lengthy manual process for confirming cause of death, an increase in at-home deaths due to COVID-19 and other factors and increased strain on the health system during the delta surge. On average, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 75% of death data is completed by eight weeks, a release from the TDH said.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP