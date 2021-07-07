GRAY — A 17-year-old driver was killed Tuesday after crashing head-on into another vehicle on Suncrest Drive.
Johnson City police responded to a head-on fatal vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Suncrest Drive near Gray Commons Court around 3:46 p.m., according to a department press release.
Police said the 17-year-old was driving a 2004 Nissan Altima, headed north on Suncrest Drive and crossed into the southbound lane and into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicles collided head-on.
The driver of the Nissan, whose name was not released due to the age, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, Thomas Snodgrass, 80, of Jonesborough, and a passenger had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.