Although members of a Johnson City board expressed frustration at the pace of plans review, city staff say they’re maintaining a dialogue with representatives of the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter, which has been reduced to half capacity following multiple codes violations at the building.
“It is encouraging that the dialogue continues,” City Planner Will Righter told members of the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards on Thursday. “I would certainly be more alarmed if there were no dialogue between the two parties. The plan review process, even with typical properties, it can go back and forth for some time.”
The BDSR on Thursday again continued consideration of the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter until their next regular meeting in June, stressing that they want “viable” plans to be submitted to the city. Johnson City has ordered that the shelter repair its building after staff identified codes violations last year that increased the risk of injury and fire.
Chief Building Official Jeff Canon said the shelter has submitted repair plans, which city staff have reviewed and returned with corrections. The drawings are now going back and forth between the city and the shelter’s architect. They are not yet ready for staff to issue permits, which would allow work to start on repairs.
One hangup has been in the kitchen, which the city wants the shelter to treat as a commercial kitchen because of the amount of meals cooked there.
Both Development Services Director Preston Mitchell and attorney Amber Floyd Lee, who is representing the shelter, said the plans review process is still operating on a normal timeframe compared to other projects.
In January, the board initially voted to temporarily close the building while the owners conducted repairs. Among other violations, a closure order issued by the city said permits were needed for a kitchen hood, an electrical sub-panel behind the kitchen and interior electrical issues in the basement and throughout the building.
After a legal tug-of-war with the property owner, the board ultimately opted to rescind its order to vacate in February and heard testimony from shelter residents during a called meeting on March 11. The board continued the issue to a meeting on March 25, during which they set capacity limits on the building. Since then, the BDSR has been receiving monthly progress updates.
“To me this has been going on for an awful long time without seeming to get anything settled,” said board member Dave Jenny on Thursday.
Chair Jennifer Lockmiller agreed, noting that there was concern about cold weather when the board first discussed temporarily closing the shelter.
“Now we’re mid-summer, and no action has been taken,” Lockmiller said.
Board member Jennifer Hyder, who recused herself, urged members to consider the fact that it does take time for plans to be reviewed, and complications caused by the pandemic have slowed construction projects on a broad scale.
Lockmiller said she’s still concerned about safety.
“I think ... every single one us is going to leave here tonight and worry like we did last month and the month before that there is going to be a devastating situation and people’s lives are going to be in danger,” she said.