While the COVID-19 pandemic has made this year difficult for everyone, families who were already in need have been hit the hardest by the economic fallout in the region.
With this in mind, Haven of Mercy volunteers worked to make sure those struggling still had a Christmas Day worth celebrating.
On Friday, thousands of free meals were served during Haven of Mercy’s annual Christmas Day dinner and fellowship. Families received warm Christmas meals, which included turkey, ham, stuffing, rolls, desserts and much more.
Bonnie Jean Davis, 74, said she was grateful for the work of the ministry during this tough holiday season.
“I come up here all the time to have a good time and thank God for everything,” she said. “I really appreciate it.”
The event also provided gifts for those staying in the Haven’s shelters and others in need following a donation drive held in the weeks ahead of Christmas. Donations for adults included hats, socks and winter apparel. Gifts for children included toys such as dolls, stuffed animals and Legos.
Due to the pandemic, the event looked different than in previous years. Seating in the dining hall was limited to 10 people, masks were required and most opted to take their meals to-go.
Haven of Mercy CEO and Pastor Grant Rockley said his ministry felt compelled to continue its work helping those in need in light of this difficult year.
The ministry has held holiday events for the community for more than 40 years now.
“This is a big thing for us every year because it’s our way to let the people know what we do here,” he said. “It’s not just the homeless we are taking care of — there’s a lot of women and children out there that got nothing to eat and need something.
“It’s what we’re here for. As a ministry, we’re supposed to — we’re called to — provide love and support and be a blessing when there’s nowhere else,” he continued. “It’s exciting to see the things that are donated to us, the support we have and the ability we have to turn that support back around.”
About 150 meals were delivered to people who were shut in and unable to come to the Haven. The Haven also provided about 100 meals for the men and women at Unicoi County’s jails.
Rockley said the ministry was able to provide between 2,500 and 3,000 meals total.