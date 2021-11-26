After spending most of 2021 at half capacity, the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter could return to its normal occupancy of roughly 70 people in January 2022.
In March, the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review ordered the homeless shelter to limit its capacity to 35 residents until the building was brought back up to code.
The board had previously found the property unfit for human occupation during a meeting last January, citing defects that increased the likelihood of fire and accidents.
Johnson City Chief Building Official Jeff Canon said Monday that the city hopes to have the board rescind its order to repair during a regular meeting this January. The board would also lift the property's capacity limit.
Canon has also rescinded a no-cook order at the property's annex, where the Haven of Mercy typically hosts annual Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for the needy in Johnson City.
Before the repairs, Canon said, the homeless shelter had an improper kitchen hood, which was venting grease and heat into an adjacent storage room.
That has been upgraded to a commercial hood, and it's now venting outside. There's also a suppression system in place to help in the event of a flash fire.
"It's a much safer operation for the people that are living upstairs and for the people that are working," Canon said.
What did the shelter fix?
The Haven of Mercy, 123 W. Millard St., consists of two main buildings: A main residence close to the street and an annex where the shelter has a kitchen and upstairs bedrooms.
Canon said Monday the shelter is in the process of installing sheetrock to create fire separation between the basement and the upstairs portion of the main residence. They were originally hoping to have that part of the project done sooner, Canon said, but supply issues caused a minor delay.
The Haven has also created fire separation between floors in the main building and has turned the upstairs hallway where residents live in the annex into a "fire corridor," which will give inhabitants time to escape in the event of a fire.
The shelter has also installed fire doors for each room and is in the process of putting in new door handles and locks. They've also upgraded the property's electrical and fire alarm systems.
Much of the work that the shelter needs to complete, Canon said, are basic "loose ends."
"They've greatly increased the safety ... inside the building," Canon said. "They've greatly increased the likelihood that if there is a fire everyone will get outside safely. That was our goal. We just don't want anyone hurt."
"No matter what the situation, you deserve to be able to sleep in a safe place," he continued. "And that's all we wanted was for them, to be as safe as we could make it."