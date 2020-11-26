Haven of Mercy Pastor and CEO Grant Rockley knew that despite the worsening pandemic, the ministry had to find a way to continue with its annual Thanksgiving meal distribution — lest they take away the only time a year some of the region’s less fortunate are able to get a decent meal.
“We’re a ministry, and I don’t believe in quitting — we don’t believe in quitting,” Rockley said.
“I feel like we have protection, we’re careful of course, but changing something is more devastating than it is to keep it going,” he said. “A lot of the folks around here, this is the only time a year they get a decent meal.”
So Haven of Mercy welcomed a limited number of people into its dining hall, set up distanced tables outside and delivered meals to others — changes made to ensure safety at an event that typically draws thousands, and packs hundreds into its dining hall on West Millard Street.
“We’ll be handing out meals they can take with them. And we’ll be delivering. But we are going to have to monitor it pretty closely because of the health restraints. We have to. The main thing is to keep everyone healthy,” Rockley told the Press last week.
Rockley said the strangest part was not having a crowd of people in the ministry’s dining room, but otherwise the changes haven’t been too difficult to adjust to.
“What’s strange is having to do something different than you’ve done for 30 years,” Rockley said.
Brittany Teitsort, who was managing the kitchen on Thursday, said it can be a bit “nerve-wracking” serving the public during the pandemic, but noted that’s why they’re taking extra safety precautions like wearing masks, gloves, doing temperature checks and distancing people at all times.
“We’re trying to take care of everybody, and we’re hoping to have a good turnout,” Teitsort said, later adding that serving those in need “fills my heart, it just makes me very happy and I genuinely feel like these people are my family.”
“We all take care of each other and it’s just fantastic, and I hope everyone has a great day,” she said.
For Rockley, serving the community on Thanksgiving was about giving people something to be happy about.
“It is a happy time, and right now people need some happy — some real happy,” Rockley said, “and they get to come here, get greeted nicely, looked after and spoiled a little and get some good food, some really good food.”