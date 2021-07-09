ROAN MOUNTAIN — It's been more than a week since Thomas Hastings went missing from his home at 245 Laurel Highlands Road in Roan Mountain.
His family is continuing to search for him and has organized another community search for him to take place Saturday from 8 a.m. until sunset. The group will start searching at Erik Anderson Community Park.
The family can be reached about the search by email at findtomhastings@gmail.com. The family said “any and all help is needed and appreciated (drones, dogs, 4-wheelers)."
Hastings is 65 years old and described as suffering from dementia.
He is listed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on its Silver Alert Program. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on July 1. At that time he was wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “North Carolina State” imprinted on it. He was also wearing gray sweatpants.
Anyone who has seen Hastings should call the Carter County Sheriff’s Department at 423-542-1845 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.