Republican Diana Harshbarger is the first woman elected to serve a full term in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Tennessee’s 1st District.
“I am humbled and honored to be elected the region’s next member of Congress,” said Harshbarger, a pharmacist from Kingsport, who was victorious Tuesday in winning her first bid for elected office. “I want to do so many good things for the 1st District. This is an exciting time for me and the people I serve.”
Partial and unofficial totals show Harshbarger received 76.17% of the vote to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City. She defeated Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham, a Hawkins County resident, who finished second with 21.03% of the unofficial vote.
Steve Holder, an independent candidate from Johnson City, placed third with 2.79% of the vote in the day’s polling.
Tennessee’s 1st District seat covers all of Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties and parts of Jefferson and Sevier counties.
Harshbarger is the first woman elected to a full term in Congress from the 1st District. Louise Goff Reece, a Republican, was elected to serve the remainder of her husband B. Carroll Reece’s term in office following his death in 1961.
The congresswoman-elect said one of the first things on her to-do list is to put together a legislative staff.
“You’re only as good as the team around you,” Harshbarger said. “I want to put together a team so we can hit the ground running.”
She said one of her priorities in Congress will be health care, particularly improving the medical care of veterans in the region.
“I will be picking up that baton from Congressman Roe,” she said.
Roe, who joined Harshbarger, U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty and other area Republicans at a get-out-the-vote event in Johnson City earlier Tuesday, said he has had “some really good conversations” with the congresswoman-elect on what she should expect when she gets to Capitol Hill.
“We’ve talked about her vision for health care,” said Roe, who is leaving Congress in January after 12 years in office. “You have to find your niche and expertise and move on from there.”
During a campaign luncheon in downtown Johnson City, Harshbarger told GOP supporters she would be working as hard in Washington, D.C. as she did to top a field of 16 Republicans in August to win the party’s nomination for the seat.
“I want my son, my grandchildren and all those precious kids I have mentored for 24 years to grow up in a country like I grew up in — like most of us grew up in — where we hold the values of East Tennessee dear to our hearts,” Harshbarger said.
Bill Hagerty, who collected more than 61% of the vote statewide Tuesday to defeat Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, told local Republicans he was looking forward to working with Harshbarger in Congress.
“We’ve got a lot of challenges ahead of us,” Hagerty said during a stop in Johnson City. “You’ve got a tremendous asset in your future congresswoman.”