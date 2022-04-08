ELIZABETHTON — “Elections have consequences,” Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger of the 1st District of Tennessee told the audience at the 2022 Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast on Friday morning at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
While Harshbarger did discuss federal legislation, the emphasis of her talk was on the upcoming November election, when she said the Republicans have a very good chance of taking back the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Harshbarger was the featured speaker at Friday’s event, but several other speakers provided information about local, state, and federal initiatives. Speakers included Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, Tennessee House Representative Scotty Campbell, Tennessee Senator Rusty Crowe, Tennessee Senator Jon Lundberg, Field Representative Michael Hensley for Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and Field Representative Nick Castle for Sen. Bill Hagerty.
Harshbarger said she is working “to stop the progressive agenda,” “I am trying to stop the bleeding,” and said “I am doing what I can to protect the district” until a Republican majority can take over Congress in November.
Harshbarger sees the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court as a setback because Jackson could not event define the difference between a man and a woman. “Now she is going to set on the highest court in the land with a lifetime appointment. She is going to be able to open that door and say it is open to interpretation.”
The congresswoman also said the nation must secure its borders and needs to become more self sufficient and self reliant. She said that is especially so because there is a worldwide food shortage on the way. “Stock up now. That is my tip for today,” she said.
She also looked forward to the 2024 election and said Trump’s chances are favorable if his health remains good. “He is having rallies all across the country and more are attending his rallies. There is going to be a red wave.”
Some of Sen. Crowe’s comments were similar to the comments made by Harshbarger. Crowe said he and his fellow legislators are “working to keep stuff from D.C. out of Tennessee.” Crowe said the state’s aim remains “lower taxes, less government interference.”
Sen. Lundberg told the audience that the new redistricting plan means that he will no longer have a part of Carter County in his district. But Lundberg said he has grown to like it in Carter County and promised “I am not leaving. Over the past years, I have established relationships.” He plans to join with Crowe and serve as a second vote for Carter County concerns in the Senate.
Like Lundberg, Rep. Campbell has a sprawling district that runs into several counties. Unlike Lundberg, Campbell still represents a portion of Carter County.
Mayor Alexander gave the city residents some good news, telling them that the next budget will have no increase in city taxes. He also praised the work on developing the drug rehab center at the former prison in Roan Mountain and said Judge Stacey Street and Judge Lisa Rice deserve a lot of the credit in making it happen.
Mayor Woodby spoke of the programs she has been working. These include the joint effort between the Carter County School System, Northeast State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton to create a “technical college path through one facility, to develop the skills the students need to provide for their families.”
Woodby also spoke of the drug rehabilitation facility. She then said another important aspect is to have healthy recreation and spoke of the efforts to extend the Tweetsie Trail and develop the Gap Creek Park.