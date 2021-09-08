ELIZABETHTON — U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger appeared to feel right at home on Wednesday morning at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
Although the event was open to all of Harshbarger’s constituents, it turned out the audience was made up mostly of women and most of them were businesswomen. Both listeners and speakers felt comfortable as Harshbarger spoke from a businesswoman’s point of view.
“I have been a businesswoman for a lot of years, these are issues we need to be concerned about,” Harshbarger told her audience.
She discussed her biggest concerns with the national and regional economy, including the current difficulty in finding suitable employees. “The limiting factor in growth today is employment,” Harshbarger said.
She expressed her concern that the infrastructure bill the Democrats are working through Congress might have impacts on the economy that she and the rest of the Republicans oppose. One of the items Harshbarger mentioned was the Right to Work Law that states like Tennessee have which prevents labor unions from having closed shops in the state.
She said the infrastructure bill has “a lot of hidden things.” She said the problem is made worse because members of Congress do not have the time to read the lengthy bills. She said that is the reason representatives must rely on their professional staff to be aware of what is in the bills.
Harshbarger said that her many years of experience as a small business owner makes her more aware of the needs of business owners.
She said the fact that her small business was an independent pharmacy allows her be more knowledgeable about the medical matters and healthcare concerns. She is quick to take the side of small businesses not only against government regulation, but also against monopolistic efforts to push out small businesses.
Another matter she has been hearing about from Carter County constituents has been the need to promote broadband Internet. “Broadband is crucial to be able to recruit business,” Harshbarger said.
Harshbarger also discussed some of the national economic challenges.
One she expressed personal concern about was what she called the “fragile domestic supply channel”. She said these are causing shortages and outages in a broad range of commodities. She said that even include such things as shipping containers.
She also expressed concern about the amount of debt the government was amassing. “How are we going to pay for it?” Harshbarger asked.
Another issue she as been outspoken about is support of law enforcement. She said instead of defunding the police, she supports funding the police.
On a global scale, Harshbarger told her constituents that the greatest national security threat to America in the 21st century is the Chinese Communist Party.