ELIZABETHTON — Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger saluted veterans of the Vietnam War in three separate events in Elizabethton, Bristol and Kingsport on Monday. It was the second round of presenting Vietnam War Commendation pins. The awarding of the pins began in 2012 as 50th anniversary recognition.
The first presentation was at the Carter County Courthouse, where Harshbarger told the veterans “thank you for all you have done.” She said the lapel pins were “a token of gratitude for your service.” The veterans and members of their family were called forward individually to receive the pins from Harshbarger.
Following the event in Carter County, the awards were then presented to Vietnam veterans in Bristol ad Kingsport. Any Vietnam veteran can request the pins by signing up on Harshbarger’s website: https://harshbarger.house.gov.