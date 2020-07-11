By Robert Houk
Press Staff Writer
Diana Harshbarger was born in Kingsport, and grew up in the small neighboring community of Bloomingdale.
Harshbarger, who is one of 16 GOP candidates on the Aug. 6 ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives, studied at East Tennessee State University. She went on to attend Mercer University College of Pharmacy, where she received a doctor of pharmacy degree.
She has been a licensed pharmacist since 1987, and a business owner for over 30 years.
The candidate said she has served the “Kingsport community in numerous ways through the years,” including teaching Sunday School and helping with her church’s mission work. She is a leader in business and a member of the local Chamber of Commerce.
Harshbarger is a former board member of the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (now called APC-Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding).
What skills or experience do you have that makes you uniquely qualified to represent the 1st District in Congress?
I was born and raised in Kingsport. I have spent my life serving Tennesseans both as a pharmacist, and as an active member of the Kingsport community. I am not a career politician.
I am a small business owner of more than 30 years. I have learned how to solve the problems of my patients. Now, it has become clear that Congress needs someone with business experience to solve the greater economic problems Americans are facing.
What are the economic issues you plan to make top priorities if elected to Congress?
In the wake of COVID-19, we need to work to improve our economy, both locally and nationally. President Donald Trump’s tax cuts jolted the economy, created 2.6 million jobs in the first year and led to wage increases.
As your congresswoman, I will pursue tax policies that will create better opportunities and help establish high-paying jobs for Americans. Furthermore, I will invest in job creating infrastructure in the district to aid in rebounding our economy while also working to eliminate regulations that are detrimental to businesses and job creation.
Will you be able to put partisanship aside to best serve all of your constituents?
I will always seek to best serve my constituents. However, with the current Democratic leadership, the best way to serve the citizens of Tennessee is through strong conservative leadership. I will work with President Trump, and other Republicans in Congress to boost our economy, strengthen our borders, and fight for our liberties and freedoms.
How important is it to you to see tax dollars returned to the 1st District in the form of federal grants and programs?
We need to stop Tennessee tax dollars from funding blue state bailouts and private abortion clinics. Tax dollars must come back to the 1st District with projects to put Tennesseans back to work.
Additionally, we need to prioritize Americans and stop the diversion of tax dollars to supporting illegal immigrants. Congress must put Americans first, and I will prioritize Tennesseans by advocating for an increase in federal tax dollars to better the quality of life for all citizens of the 1st District.
What do you believe is the No. 1 job of a congresswoman?
The main job of a congresswoman is to serve and fight for the interests of her constituents. As the congresswoman for the 1st District, I will provide the Washington elites with the dose of the right medicine, support President Trump’s America first policy, and advocate for policies to enhance our economic growth.
We must bring tax dollars back to the district to promote job creation, and to ensure the care of our veterans. As your congresswoman, I will fight to uphold the conservative values and individual freedoms of the 1st District.