It was standing room only in the Tourist Information Center in Unicoi as Vietnam veterans, family and friends gathered inside for a pinning ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger on Friday.
Vietnam veterans were called individually to receive a Vietnam War commemorative lapel pin and certificate of special recommendation.
The pinning ceremonies are part of the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration which began in 2012 and will end in 2025, as a way to honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service.
“These services, these ceremonies, are some of the most precious things I’ve done since I was elected,” said Harshbarger. “To let those veterans know that we truly do appreciate them, even 55 years later, that’s what means the most to me.”
Town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said that the pinning was something the town was grateful to host.
“Anybody that serves during war times, it’s just something you can’t even hardly describe the courage,” said Bullen. “And these men and their families who have shown up here today, I think, have just gotten awesome recognition, and it’s heartfelt, it’s true and it’s genuine, and we’re just so grateful they could do that up here in the town of Unicoi.”
Any Vietnam veteran, or family of a veteran, can apply to receive a pin at https://harshbarger.house.gov/services/honoring-vietnam-veterans.