Hard Rock's Country music memorabilia featured at Birthplace of Country Music Museum

BRISTOL, Va. — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum and Hard Rock International have partnered up to bring several priceless items from Hard Rock’s vast collection of authentic country music memorabilia to Historic Downtown Bristol for a new exhibit.
The items are on display in this exhibit through March 28, 2021.
“Hard Rock is proud to share such iconic pieces from our memorabilia collection with the Bristol community,” Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, said in a Thursday news release.
Items include costume pieces worn by Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton, well-loved instruments owned by the likes of Roy Acuff, Hank Williams and Waylon Jennings, along with the red-white-and-blue acoustic guitar belonging to Buck Owens.
Items from modern country artists are also featured in the exhibit, including Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood. Kenny Chesney’s Takamine G501s acoustic guitar is included in the collection.
Chesney is among the first alumni of East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program to achieve fame. He also recorded his first demo at Classic Recording Studio in Downtown Bristol.