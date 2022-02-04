BRISTOL — Tech experts, furniture store owners, massage therapists and security specialists don’t have a lot in common. But on Friday morning at the Hard Rock Hotel’s vendor information meeting, that wasn’t the case.
More than 200 business owners flocked to the informational meeting for vendors interested in doing business with the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol on Friday at the Foundation Event Facility on State Street.
The people
Hard Rock will utilize a plethora of businesses and services from across the community, Hard Rock officials said. Everything from HVAC, locksmith and repair work to furniture, clothing and transportation could be utilized at the future hotel, casino and venue.
“Us coming here might actually help you and some other businesses in the area too,” said Justin Armstrong, the vice president of procurement and administration for Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. “I think it’s a community growth opportunity and we’re really, really into that.”
For now, company representatives said they are in search of a few specific businesses and services to incorporate at the upcoming site that have been difficult to find. The group is in search of a fresh baked bread and pastry operation, fresh seafood, dry cleaning services at the site, firewood from various fruit trees for its grills and snow removal equipment or services.
Some goods and services will come from other places. However, Armstrong said, the jobs that the casino project’s leaders look to fill will incorporate the local community as much as possible.
“We may buy an oven from elsewhere,” Armstrong said, “but the guy that fixes the oven should be a local person.”
Hard Rock will also host an employee information session at the Foundation Event Facility on Saturday to let community members in on what interested job applicants can expect at the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol as well as what positions will be available. Officials said at the Friday event new job postings should be available next week.
The project
The Hardrock Hotel and Casino coming to Bristolis projected to create around 700 jobs at the temporary casino and 1,200 at the permanent casino.
The project is also expected to make a splash of an economic impact.
“The jobs that we create in and of itself have a huge economic impact,” Hard Rock Chief Operating Officer Jon Lucas told the Times News on Friday. “That is far-reaching. Some of our people have moved here. That’s additional revenue for gas stations, grocery stores, drug stores. We’re creating nice jobs with decent wages and benefits to spend here in the community and there are the tax dollars we generate.
“It’s not just benefiting Virginia. It’s benefiting Virginia and Tennessee — East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
The temporary casino is currently under construction at the former Bristol Mall site with a completion date expected sometime in May or June, officials said. The permanent site will wrap up in mid 2023-2024. Both sites are underway, though, Lucas said.
“It’s not like we push (the permanent) side to the side,” Lucas said. “We’re working on them side by side.”
The process
Adding vendors to the future hotel and casino isn’t as simple as simply showing up, though.
Casino projects throughout the commonwealth must apply for official casino licensing through the Virginia Lottery Board. That application has been submitted for the Bristol project and awaits approval, Hard Rock officials said on Friday. However, vendors working through Hard Rock must also register with the Virginia Lottery.
That process includes numerous forms to apply and a non-refundable $500 fee for vendors. But before starting the process, Hard Rock officials encouraged starting with a conversation to see if a specific business or service would fit in with the resort.
“We want to engage with you and then start a relationship and say, ‘OK, I think it’s time for you to get registered.’ ”
The character
Hard Rock officials also aim to match the future resort’s details with the community’s interests, flavors and style. Armstrong said the beer and wine at Hard Rock sites across the country are locational along with other characteristics that are “fine tuned” to a location.
“Every jurisdiction is different,” Lucas said. “This market may like barbecue, Sacramento may like farm to table in their agricultural area, while Illinois has other things they like. You try to tailor your wine selection, types of restaurants. You want to gear them to the community you’re in. You want to cater to who your customer is. That’s what we try to do here.”
The focus on character also extends to its employees, Lucas said.
“We take a lot of pride and put a great deal of effort into selecting the right people,” Lucas said. “They don’t need to have technical skills. They need to have the personality to want to deal with people.”
That training will include jobs that may be new to the area, such as surveillance operating and other casino-specific roles that could take additional training, such at the six-week dealer school Hard Rock plans to require of their future employees in Bristol.
The Hard Rock’s involvement in the community is an element Lucas said the company works to keep from getting lost in the shuffle. Local issues such as the ongoing landfill situation in Bristol, Virginia, have been on the company’s radar as has understanding the region and the people who call it home.
“We feel it’s very important to give back to the communities that we operate in. We want to be good corporate citizens, good community members. We encourage strongly that our senior leadership team at the property level serve on boards in the community. It’s not just about writing checks. It’s about the human resource piece of it.”
For updates and more information on the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, as well as upcoming employment opportunities, go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com.
