ELIZABETHTON — Harbor Freight Tools announced Thursday that the company will be opening a new store in Elizabethton this spring. The new store will be located at 791 W. Elk Avenue, next door to Planet Fitness and Goodwill Industries.
“We are excited to welcome them to Elizabethton,” said city planning director Logan Engle on Tuesday afternoon. She said the store will be taking the final section of the large building that once housed a Wal-Mart. The other businesses already located in the building are Planet Fitness, Goodwill Industries and Big Lots.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Elizabethton for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior Vice President, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we are attracted to the availability of great associates in the Elizabethton area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer.
The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community. Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Elizabethton, TN”.