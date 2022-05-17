ELIZABETHTON — Jackson Taylor has topped off an already successful career at Happy Valley High School with a high honor: He’s been named a National Merit Finalist.
That’s a rare accomplishment.
He said the journey begins with students taking the {span}Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test{/span}. Taylor said only the top 1% are selected as semifinalists, and even fewer are selected as National Merit Finalists.
“I am the only one from Carter County,” Taylor said.
Becoming a National Merit Finalist is only the latest accomplishment for Taylor at Happy Valley. He has been a Warrior since he started school, already graduating from Happy Valley Elementary and Happy Valley Middle School.
“I only live a few blocks away,” Taylor laughed about the short distances he has had to travel for his schooling.
While he may not have had to travel far, Taylor has a range of accomplishments at Happy Valley. He has developed a strong interest in engineering and will now be going a little farther afield.
He plans to major mechanical engineering at Tennessee Tech University, beginning this fall. “I am not sure I am going to stay in mechanical engineering or end up in another type of engineering, but I am certain I will be in engineering,” Taylor said.
He said his earliest interest in engineering inspired by the Happy Valley robotics program.
Only a few schools offering robotics when he began taking a robotic course at Happy Valley Middle School. In those early days, he said the students had to build everything from scratch.
Still, he and the Happy Valley team managed to reach the world finals. “We have won multiple competitions,” Taylor said of the Happy Valley robotics teams.
Taylor has also taken several advanced placement courses: statistics, calculus and macroeconomics.
And Taylor has an artistic side as well as a technological side. He has been in the band for all three years of middle school and four years of high school. He plays the trumpet in the band, but he has also been taking piano lessons for years and has an interest in minoring in music at Tennessee Tech.
When he wasn’t studying or practicing with the band, Taylor found time to be a member of the Key Club and the Chess Club at Happy Valley. He also found time to play some video games, but his technological bent was even a part of his free time.
He has a 3-D printer and, among other things, he used it to make his own ocarina, so add musical instrument maker to his other accomplishments.
As he prepares to move on from Happy Valley, Taylor expressed his thanks to the teachers who most inspired him. These included Kyle Hunt, his robotics teacher; Megan Hall, his calculus teacher; John Miles, his statistics teacher; and Raymond Morton, who taught computer principals.
Taylor is the son of Blake and Rachel Taylor.