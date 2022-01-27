ELIZABETHTON — One of the goals of service clubs like the Kiwanis Club is to pass on the tradition of community service to the next generation. That goal appears to be working with the Youth Opportunities Fund Grant Program and the Key Club of Happy Valley High School.
The Happy Valley Key Club is sponsored by the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club. Teachers Megan Hall and John Miles are the advisors for the club and senior student Zach Stephens is the president of the club. The club recently distinguished itself by being awarded a full $2,000 grant from the Kiwanis Club for its Warrior Closet project. Hall said it was quite an honor for the club. She said the maximum amount the grant will award is $2,000. “There were 52 grants awarded this year and only seven of those grants were for an entire $2,000,” Hall said.
What is the $2,000 going to be used for? The Happy Valley Key Club explained their concept in the grant application: “This project involves having a room filled with necessities such as clothes, shoes, and toiletries dedicated to serving the students of the Happy Valley community. We want this room to be accessible at all times during school hours so it can work for any student’s schedule and so students don’t feel embarrassed about needing help. We’re going to start by offering this type of room at Happy Valley High School. However, we eventually (maybe next school year?) would like to expand the service to both the (Happy Valley) Middle School and the (Happy Valley) Elementary School.”
The students explained that the closet would be filing a need in the community because there were many lower-income families living there. “A little over half of the students enrolled at Happy Valley High School qualify for free or reduced lunch. We see students every day who don’t have warm clothing in the winter, proper shoes, or other basic necessities such as toothpaste and soap. Our hope is to make this school a safe place for them by providing an easy and convenient way for basic needs to be met.”
To supplement the funds awarded by the grant, the students have also partnered with private individuals to help supply and purchase items stocked in the closet. “We have gotten help from students and we are partnering with churches and universities,” Stephens said.
The closet is already proving its need. Clothing and other items have already been taken and the students are preparing to add more to the stock. Hall said only new clothing or gently used items are stocked. The clothing is contemporary and stylish, with lots of fun tee-shirts. There is a range of sizes, which will probably get better with a few additions to the stock. There are also shoes, coats and other items, as well as tubs of toiletries.
The door to the closet remains open during most of the school day and no one needs to ask permission to go and take what they need. Students with special hours or other circumstances may anonymously arrange to have the closet opened at another hour convenient for the student when the schedule doesn’t work.