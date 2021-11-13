ELIZABETHTON — It may be the newest competitive team at the school, but the Happy Valley High School Warrior Troupe Speech & Debate team is already winning awards for the school. English and speech teacher Matt Wilson put the team together this year. At its first competition against 16 other teams at Austin-East High school in Knoxville on Oct. 30, the Warriors placed fifth in the public forum debate, with team members Gracee Wolfe and Kaydie Blankenship.
The team’s other competitors were: Autumn Earp in the dramatic interpretation; Molly Garland and Daisy Conley in duet acting; Kaydie Blankenship in informative speaking; Alyssa Hensley and Andrea Hensley in after dinner speaking; Andrea Hensley, Alyssa Hensley and Gracee Wolfe in impromptu speaking and Alyssa Hensley and Gracee Wolfe in duet improv.
Wilson said he decided to try to put together a debate team when he started teaching at Happy Valley because of the positive experience his daughter, Ansley Wilson had as a member of the debate team at Science Hill High School, where she is a senior this year.
To say Mr. Wilson’s instincts were right would be an understatement. All eight of the debate team members are enthusiastic about the new opportunity and praise Wilson for taking the efforts to add another option for the students of the small school. But the team members have a lot of different reasons for joining the team. Some, like freshmen Molly Garland and Daisy Conley are interested in pursuing careers as actresses, while junior Adrianna Harageones is planning to be a defense lawyer. Some, like senior Autumn Earp said debate and speech competition helps build confidence in speaking and performing in public. Earp’s assessment certainly seemed true, as not of the team members shied away from expressing their thoughts and opinions on the program.
Wilson said the debate formats have a lot of variety to meet a wide variety of student interests and objectives, but one thing the diverse group at Happy Valley appeared to agree on was best expressed by Alyssa Hensley: “It is a lot of fun.”