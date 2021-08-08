ELIZABETHTON — The principal of Happy Valley High School has issued a letter to parents and guardians to notify them that the school has had “multiple positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the school.”
The exact number of cases of the virus was not reported in the correspondence.
Principal Doug Mitchell asked the parents and guardians to monitor their children for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. “If your child develops symptoms or has a known exposure to another positive person, we urge you to seek testing,” Mitchell wrote.
The principal went on to tell parents and guardians that the child’s medical provider should be contacted for guidance if a child develops COVID-19 symptoms. These symptom include fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, abdominal pain and loss of smell or taste.
The Tennessee Department of Health recommends that anyone with such symptoms should seek COVID-19 testing, which may be done through the child’s regular physician or health care provider, or at the Carter County Health Department, 403 E. G St., telephone 423-543-2521.
“We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safest environment possible while providing continuity of education to our students,” Mitchell said.
The Carter County School System also provided answers on its website to frequently asked questions about the school system’s COVID policies as the system starts the new year.
With renewed concerns about COVID-19, some parents have asked about enrolling their children in the Carter County Online Academy. The administration said the registration window for the Online Academy has closed. Students who will be attending the academy have already gone through an interview process and shown they have access to reliable high-speed internet and demonstrated that the students can flourish in an online environment.
Parents have also asked if the school system has another virtual education program besides the online academy. The administration said that a new state law, TCA 49-16-101, was passed this year limiting virtual education program to the following purposes.
• Academic remediation, enrichment, or providing students access to a wider range of courses.
• Continuity of services for homebound students.
• Continuity of services for students who are quarantining.
• Continuity of services for students enrolled in alternative school.
Parents also asked if the school system will contact trace and quarantine students. The administration said the Tennessee Department of Health conducts a case investigation for every individual identified as having a confirmed case of COVID-19. Those individuals determined to have close contact are advised to quarantine. Carter County Schools will assist with contacting families only if asked to do so by the Department of Health.
The school system also clarified its mask policy in place for the start of the school year. The administration said masks are optional this year. “Your child has the right to wear a mask all day if you so desire. However, there is no mask mandate at this time in the Carter County Schools. No one is required to wear a mask.”
When a positive case of COVID-19 is found in a classroom, the administration will inform parents and guardians by letter, email or phone. “You will be asked to monitor you child for symptoms and keep her/him at home from school if he/she become symptomatic.”