ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley Elementary School will transition to a 100% virtual schedule beginning on Thursday, Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. The change was made because of high number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and because faculty and staff have had to follow quarantine guidelines.
As a result, the school said in the Facebook announcement that “we are unable to adequately cover all classes.” The school made the announcement to parents by Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.
The decision was only for Happy Valley Elementary School. Happy Valley Middle School, Happy Valley High School and all other schools in the Carter County School System except for Cloudland Elementary School remain unchanged.
The current plan is for Happy Valley Elementary students to return to class on Monday, Nov. 9.
To prepare for the virtual schedule, Happy Valley teachers were busy Wednesday afternoon preparing the school system’s teaching software “Canvas” and preparing lesson packets for those student without access to the internet.
Student lunches may be picked up at the Happy Valley Middle School cafeteria during the virtual period.
Cloudland Elementary School is the only other school in Carter County to be on a virtual schedule. The school is set to return to its normal schedule on Nov. 2.