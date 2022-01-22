ELIZABETHTON — Runners don’t have as many opportunities to compete in 5 kilometer races during the winter. There will be such an opportunity to run a competitive race on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. and also help the animals at the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter.
The Happy Trails 5K Run/1K Walk is a fundraiser being organized by the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter to provide funding for the shelter. The 5K course has previously been used as the Isaiah House 5K.
The 5K will begin at Hattie Avenue, to the intersection of East Doe and East F Street, down East Elk Avenue to Riverside and to Oak Street, where the Tweetsie Trail will be used. The 5K will conclude from the intersection of South Cedar to Third Street at Covered Bridge Park.
Runners and walkers may register online at: https://bit.ly/3EfF672. Pre-registration is $25 and ends Feb. 11. Registration is $30 after Feb. 11. The fee includes the Happy Trails tee shirt. Overall male and overall female runners will be awarded a prize, and there will be gold, silver and bronze medals for 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the age groups. Age groups are 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over. The race is dog friendly and stroller friendly.