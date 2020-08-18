Tennessee’s Secretary of State office is partnering with the state Department of Health to distribute free car hangtags to help prevent heat-related child deaths in cars while making it easier to register to vote.
The health department will receive 150,000 hangtags to distribute to clients at regional Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children clinics in the coming weeks.
“These hangtags are a simple way to remind caregivers never to leave children in vehicles during hot weather,” Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a news release issued last week.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett is credited with working with state Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka), and leaders of the Tennessee General Assembly to create the hangtags designed to increase voter registration and help save children’s lives
“It’s hard to imagine a losing a child and even more so when it could have been prevented,” Hargett said in a prepared statement. “Our office created these hangtags to help prevent these tragic deaths, while providing another easy way to register to vote.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of 39 children under the age of 15 die annually from heat stroke after being left in a vehicle in the United States.
From 1990 to 2019, at least 35 children in Tennessee have died as a result of being left in a hot car.
It is illegal in Tennessee to leave a child unattended in a car.
The Secretary of State’s office created 500,000 hangtags with a QR code that — with one click — takes Tennesseans to the Online Voter Registration system and reminds drivers to check the back seat for children before leaving a parked car.
The hangtags will be distributed statewide through partnerships with the state Department of Health, the Tennessee Hospital Association and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
To learn more about the program, call the Secretary of State’s office at 615-741-2819.
Contributed to the Press