Looking for something for the kids to get their hands on this weekend?
The Unicoi County Family YMCA is hosting Hands-On Unicoi County on Saturday. The event allows children to get hands-on educational experiences with different skills and trades. Event organizer Laura Elliott said the event started as a way to give homeschooled children in Unicoi County the opportunity to have more in-person learning experiences, but grew into a public event.
“I’ve just became a homeschool mom, and there’s not always a lot of options for homeschoolers to do like in a public school where they can learn different skills and trades where they can get a hands-on idea of the different things,” said event organizer Laura Elliott.
From 1-2 p.m., the event is open to homeschoolers only, but from 2-5 p.m., anyone is welcome to attend. Families can expect a wide range of activities, including demonstrations from community tradesmen such as construction workers and mechanics, as well as touch-a-truck, where children will be able to interact with equipment such as tractors, excavators and dump trucks. Several local organizations, such as USA Raft and Christian Care Center of Unicoi County, will also be at the event to helpgive children more hands-on learning opportunities.
“They’re gonna be the future of our community, and I think it’s great to connect them with different leaders in our community, different organizations and businesses, and it also gives us as adults a chance to help those youth,” said Elliot.
In addition to the hands-on learning activities, local vendors will be set up at the event selling goods. The Unicoi County Library will also be having a book sale at the event.
“It’s just gonna be fun,” said Elliott. “Fun for the family to get out and come and do, fun for the kids since school just got out. We’ve just come out of a long period of isolation and not being able to do as much as we used to, so we’re just hoping it’ll be something fun for kids and families to get out and do together.”
The Hands-On Unicoi County event will be held outside the Unicoi County Family YMCA on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public beginning at 2 p.m.