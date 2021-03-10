The Hands On! Discovery Center is a place where families can learn about science and art.
Hands-on.
“Getting loud is totally OK here, touching things is totally OK here, and we encourage that,” said Heather Watson, vice president of exhibits and education at Hands On! Discovery Center.
Previously known as the Hands On! Museum, the center moved from Johnson City to the Gray Fossil Site in 2018.
“We’re able to actually bring people in that might never have realized the Gray Fossil Site was here and vice versa,” said Kristine Carter, vice president of marketing and events at Hands On! Discovery Center. “Independently we had two very different audiences, but now we have this much bigger base.”
While the museum is most popular with children, exhibits and programming are designed to be fun and engaging for people of all ages.
“We don’t want the adults sitting over in a chair in the corner on their cell phone while their child plays,” said Carter. “This is something that they can actually do together.”
The museum has three main permanent exhibit areas: a paleontology exhibit, a physics-based exhibit and an engineering and construction-based exhibit which features an art studio.
Alongside the permanent attractions, Hands On! Discovery Center also has different monthly and pop-up programming.
“The programming adds an element to where we can kind of change out the experience with the visitors, especially people who are here frequently, such as members, so that they get a different experience each time,” said Watson.
During March, the museum is hosting Mastodon Madness in the Paleo Hall, where visitors can learn about the mastodons found at the Gray Fossil Site, as well as a March art studio activity, where visitors can create a wax-resistant Vincent Van Gogh inspired painting, Dr. Seuss-inspired optical illusion drawings and 3-D rubbing plate designs.
Visitors during March can also take home a “Make it. Take it. Family Challenge Kit” at the end of their visit, and a Discovery Cart activity will be available Tuesdays through Thursdays.
Several pop-up programming events are also taking place in March.
On March 12, visitors will have the opportunity to make seed bombs in honor of National Plant a Flower Day. On March 19, visitors will engage in water conservation activities in honor of World Water Day, which is observed on March 22. On March 26, a special Van Gogh-inspired craft will be available to make in honor of National Crafting Month.
“Something that we like to do is focus on fun and unique holidays or observations to be a little more playful and make people a little more aware of those things,” said Watson.
Due to a limit on the number of visitors that can be inside the museum at one time, both Carter and Watson recommend pre-purchasing tickets on the Hands On! website at visithandson.org.