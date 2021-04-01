The Hands On! Discovery Center is now accepting registrations for their summer camp.
Summer camp attendees will have the opportunity to take part in art activities, science experiments, outdoor play, exploration time within the museum exhibits and a Hands On! t-shirt.
“We host summer camps to give children a more in-depth experience at the Discovery Center,” said Kristine Carter, the vice president of marketing and events at Hands On! Discovery Center. “Campers are immersed in a variety of science and art programs as well as provided with exploration time in the exhibit areas.”
The summer camps will run from June 21-25, July 12-16 and July 26-30, and are capped at 20 attendees per week. Kids aged 6-12 are eligible to attend.
Carter said the Hands On! summer camps help children develop a love of learning.
“We want to spark and encourage their love of life-long learning,” said Carter. “We understand that summer is a time off from classroom lessons and want to reinforce what they have learned through fun activities and programs.”
Campers are encouraged to register early. Those who register at least two weeks in advance of their desired camp dates will receive an early-bird discount.
The cost of camp is $225 for members and $250 for non-members with the discount.
Those registering after the discount deadline will pay an additional $25.
Heather Watson, the vice president of education and exhibits at Hands On!, said the camps are valuable to students because they help combat summer learning loss.
“We try to bridge the gap between the end of the school year and the beginning of the next year to diminish the gaps of summer learning loss with valuable inquiry-based experiences that involve hands-on learning and critical thinking,” said Watson.
For more information or to register for the camp, go to visithandson.org