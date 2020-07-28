ELIZABETHTON _ The city of Elizabethton-owned Hampton Watershed Hike and Biking Trails has received grant funds from the Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation.
The grant was made possible by the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association of the Tri-Cities, which applied for the grant on behalf of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Proceeds from the grant will help purchase a bike repair station for the facility..
The Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation awarded the grants as part of the Community Challenge Grant Awards Each year proposals are solicited state-wide from local bicycle clubs and community bicycle programs to fund projects that promote bicycling as a safe and health form of recreation and transportation. The proceeds for the grants come from the Tennessee Share the Roads License Plate program, which is administered by Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation. In all the program allowed the foundation to make 14 grants to local bicycling organizations and projects for a total of $13,746.
“We greatly appreciate the Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation and the wonderful gift they provided,” said Mike Mains, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation director. “Their commitment to promote cycling and to do so in this way is such a great benefit for this recreational facility and the citizens who use this fantastic trail system.”
That was not the only donation the trail park has recently received. The Tennessee Valley Authority has donated a “critter-proof” trash receptacle.
“We greatly appreciate the support we have received and the kind donations. We are also thankful for all the hard work by our local mountain biking friends and of course, SORBA of the Tri-Cities as they continue to volunteer hours of trail maintenance and seek important funding needed to make this facility a popular regional destination,” Mains said.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, SORBA of the Tri Cities and the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board continue to work on an expansion plan that could increase the trail system from 3.5 miles to close to 12 miles of new progressive trails with elevation gain of over 1,300 feet.