HAMPTON — The Hampton Utility District will be able to replace water lines in the district that are more than a half-century old thanks to an extremely low interest loan from the Tennessee Department of Environ-ment and Conservation.
A spokesman for the utility district said the proceeds from the $1.25 million loan will be used to replace water lines that were installed as far back as the 1950s.
Gov. Bill Lee and TDEC Commissioner David Salyers made the announcement in Nashville on Wednesday.
The loan is one of two approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority. Hampton was one of two agencies receiving approval. The other was in Fayetteville.
“The State Revolving Fund Loan Program continues to be an excellent way to assist communities in addressing infrastructure needs,” Lee said. “These low-interest loans make it possible not only to finance such projects but to ensure citizens get the quality service they need and deserve.”
“A clean, reliable water system is essential for every community in our state,” Salyers said. “These loans make important upgrades possible and we are pleased we can help make that happen.”
The loan for the Hampton Utility District comes from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program.
It will address improvements to the water distribution system.
The loan has a 20-year term at 0.53 percent interest.
Through the program, communities, utility districts, and water and wastewater authorities can obtain loans with lower interest rates than through private financing.
These low interest rate loans can vary from zero percent to below market rate, based on each community’s economic health.