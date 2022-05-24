Only two students across the state of Tennessee are awarded scholarships each year by the Tennessee Rural Education Association. This year, one of those scholarships was awarded to a student of Hampton High School.
“We are pleased to announce that Mr. Peyton Phillips from Hampton High School is one of the recipients for the Class of 2022,” Jared T. Bigham, board chair of the Tennessee Rural Education Association, said. Bigham said “These students are selected based largely on the recommendation of the district superintendent, and Dr. (Tracy) McAbee’s recommendation really put Peyton over the top.”
Phillips is the latest graduate of Hampton High School’s successful architectural and engineering prep program that has won numerous individual state championships. He took first place on technical problem solving at the architecture and engineering design state competition and was a member of the first place Quiz Bowl team for Skills USA state competition.
Bigham said “The TNREA board views the scholarship awardees as ambassadors for the organization, and we are proud to have Peyton filling this role as an individual, as well as a product of the great work going on in Carter County schools.”