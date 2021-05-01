ELIZABETHTON — The students in Daniel Arnett’s architecture and engineering design class at Hampton High School work hard, but the work is mostly about learning the basics and fundamentals of engineering and architecture. The physical proof of their hard work is seen in scholarships to engineering schools and numerous SkillsUSA state championships. But this month five of the students of the class got the chance to put some of the knowledge they have learned to practical use for their school system.
On Friday, senior Joseph Jenkins, juniors Peyton Phillips, Nicholas Swiney and sophomores Jude Hickman and James Holland built a pedestrian bridge across a drainage channel at the Carter County School Bus Garage on State Line Road. It is a wooden bridge, but it appears to be quite sturdy and should still be in use long after the students have graduated.
Arnett said the work was done completely by the students, from the design to the construction. He said the design was a scaled up version of balsa wood model bridge designed by Jenkins. The bridge was constructed from pressure treated pine and it is 12-feet long and 4-feet wide.
It took the students only three days to design and build the bridge, but Arnett said their class schedule meant they could only work on the project on Fridays, so the students spent the last three Fridays on the bridge.
High school classes in architecture and engineering are a time when students are learning the fundamentals that will be an important foundation of future professional carers. That time of study is very important. But it is also nice to have the chance to put those fundamentals to use and how others and themselves what they are capable of producing.