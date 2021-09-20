Carter County School System

A tribute for Kristi Davenport was erected near the front entrance to Hampton Elementary School on Monday.

ELIZABETHTON — An artistic display near the front entrance to Hampton Elementary School on Monday expressed the love and sadness the school felt over the death of the school’s art teacher, Kristi Davenport, 48.

“A group of teachers did that for her,” said Principal Brandon Carpenter. She was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and has been a teacher at Hampton Elementary for 15 years, having taught at the school since 2006. Carpenter said she taught English and language arts in both the fifth grade and the eighth grade. He said she later became the school’s art teacher.

“I just talked with her a short time ago and she told me that she really loved teaching art. She was a very creative person. She was just full of love,” Carpenter said.

Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said extra counselors have been placed at Hampton Elementary for the students and the teachers. “She was well loved,” said McAbee. He said she died Saturday from COVID-19.

