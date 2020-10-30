Trick or treating in 2020 could be like no other year kids of all ages have ever known or experienced.
In the past, there have been reports across the nation about parents finding needles and razor blades in their children’s candy sacks, but this year there could be an invisible danger — COVID -19.
“Obviously it’s happening in our community,” said Jonathan Norman, chief of the divisions of infectious diseases at East Tennessee State University. “Many of the churches are having trunk or treats. What they do they're social distancing, the kids are wearing masks and there are trunks that have treats in them, but there are no humans there. That’s obviously a lot safer.
Norman said he had heard that one person said they planned to drop candy into a six-foot tube into trick-or-treaters' bags.
As for other recommendations? Officials pointed to the CDC guidelines for answers.From the CDC website, here are some of those tips.
- Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
- Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
- Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
- Wash hands before handling treats.
- Wear a mask.
- Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
- A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
- Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
- Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing
- Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
- Take hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
For more information, go to the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html for ways to still celebrate Halloween and stay safe.
In addition to CDC tips, the Johnson City Police Department offered these suggestions to stay safe tonight and reminded drivers to avoid driving and drinking.
JCPD has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to place additional officers on the lookout for impaired drivers as part of the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign to remind everyone that only a monster would drink and drive.
In addition to extra officers working on Halloween to provide additional safety the Department would also like to send out a list of tips to make trick-or-treating trouble free.
- Create a map of a safe trick-or-treating route and set a time limit for your children to trick-or-treat.
- Trick-or-treaters should always be in groups. Parents should accompany young children. Make sure older kids trick-or-treat with friends. Together, map out a safe route so you will know where they are going. Tell them to stop only at familiar homes where the outside lights are on.
- Children should know their parents’ full names, home phone number and/or cellphone numbers.
- Try to get your kids to trick-or-treat while it’s still light out. If it’s dark, make sure someone has a flashlight, add reflective tape to costumes and bags, and pick well-lit streets.
- Never go into homes — stay on the porch or stoop when asking for treats.
- Never go anywhere with strangers or get into strangers’ cars.
- Look in all directions before crossing the street, and obey all traffic signals. Walk, never run, across the street, and use sidewalks, not the street, for walking.
- Do not take shortcuts through backyards, alleys or parks.
- Check all treats before eating. Let an adult inspect the candy and if in doubt, throw it out.
Adult Halloween safety
- Motorists should drive slowly and be on the alert for excited and costumed trick-or-treaters.
- NEVER drink and drive. Halloween is a great time for socially distanced activities, but if that means drinking do not get behind the wheel after BOO-zing! Remember: Booze it and Lose It.
- Keep your driveway and porch lit whenever possible and clear your walkways of any tripping hazards for trick-or-treaters.