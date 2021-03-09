ELIZABETHTON — Among its many other decisions on Thursday, the Elizabethton City Council will be asked to approve a new half marathon foot race to be held in May.
The Music & Miles Half Marathon would be hosted by Goose Chase. There are several other long-distance road races hosted by Goose Chase in the Tri-Cities, including the Glow Run, the Haunted Half Marathon, and the Turkey Trot.
The Music & Miles would take place on Saturday, May 8.
The course starts on 3rd Street and starts heading east, reaching U.S.Highway 19E and continuing to Hatcher Lane, where it turns and continues until it makes the first of several short runs on the Tweetsie Trail.
It then heads west for several miles, using the Tweetsie Trail for part of the distance. It then turns back east and runs on Jason Witten Way past Elizabethton High School.
It eventually reaches downtown again and the runners finish by going down Hattie Avenue, through the Covered Bridge to the start/finish line on 3rd Street.