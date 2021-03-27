Severe thunderstorms rolled through Northeast Tennessee on Saturday dumping heavy rain and large hail in the area. The region is under a flash flood watch through Sunday evening as 1 -3 inches of rain are expected this weekend. The weather service warns drivers not to cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Hail and thunderstorms pound the region
Robert Houk
Press Senior Reporter
