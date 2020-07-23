ELIZABETHTON — Diana Harshbarger, a candidate to succeed Phil Roe in Congress from Tennessee’s 1st District, will speak at the Carter County Republican Party Headquarters in the Ritz Mini Mall on East Elk Avenue on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Harshbarger joins a list of many of the candidates in the Republican primary who have spoken to voters at the headquarters in the past couple of months. She will address major issues of the election and hold a meet-and-greet session following her speech.
Everyone is invited to hear and meet the candidate.