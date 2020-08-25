After three years in business, the Skillville maker and community art space is closing permanently due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, co-owner Seth Thomas announced on Facebook over the weekend.
“The team at Skillville would like to thank the Johnson City community and Downtown partnerships for all the encouragement and support over the last three years,” Thomas wrote on his Facebook page. “Unfortunately, we will be closing the shop. We will continue to have classes until the building sells so come support the artists and use any giftcards you may have.
“As you all know, we are in unprecedented times and it has put many local small businesses in a tough place,” the statement continued. “Our business hinges on working communally and for that reason it has been difficult to facilitate operations at full scale.”
When Skillville officially closes its doors, it will become at least the fifth downtown Johnson City business to do so since the pandemic took hold in the region, joining the likes of the Willow Tree, What’s the Scoop?, Lit Hookah Lounge and Bar and Silverball City.
At least two of those have closed since the beginning of August.
Speaking to the Press on Monday, Skillville co-owner Leah Jobe called the decision to close difficult and gut-wrenching, noting that they “just couldn’t make it.“
“It was a difficult decision that took a lot of thought and a lot of consideration but we just — this pandemic has gone on longer than anticipated, and we just couldn’t make it,” Jobe said. “It’s so unfortunate, it’s just been gut-wrenching.
“We had three great years,“ she continued.
Jobe said they had a full calendar of classes scheduled in March, April and May, but had to cancel all of them when Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee ordered non-essential businesses to close in late March and early April.
“We went from a full calendar, full classes and full capacity to zero, and you can’t go from 100 to zero in a span of six months and expect to make it,” Jobe said. “It just not realistic.
“It’s just been really tough, you know? You can’t refill a calendar with all these safety regulations and I get it, we have to be safe and we have to abide by these rules, but in return it made it tough on small business,” Jobe added later.
Looking back, Jobe said the sense of camaraderie with the space’s tenants was her favorite part, highlighting “nothing but positive memories“ with all of their clients, customers and instructors.
“Our space is their space, so it was a sense of community,“ Jobe said. “We all kind of shared the love of what we were doing together which was great.“
In his Facebook post, Thomas said they were grateful for the artists who made the space their own, and thankful to all of their clients that allowed them to help on all projects, big and small.
“We love our town and would love to see the spaces continue to give back with some fresh faces at the helm,” Thomas wrote, adding that classes will continue until the building sells. For more information on classes, visit www.skillvillejc.com. Anyone interested in purchasing the building can contact Jobe at (423) 330-2192.
“It’s been brutal, tough,” Jobe said. “A lot of work went into this.”