A Johnson City charged with killing a woman’s fetus that died after the man attacked her with a hatchet pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in exchange for an 18-year prison term.
Dominique Marsalis Fleming, 29, who lived in Kingsport and Johnson City, was sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison for guilty pleas to attempted second-degree murder — for the hatchet assault on the woman — and second-degree murder for the death of her unborn child, which was a “viable fetus,” according to prosecutors.
Fleming had been jailed on a $500,000 bond prior to his hearing before Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice on Wednesday.
The assault took place Nov. 3, 2019, at Big Valley Trailer Park off the Bristol Highway. Neighbors called 911 after they found the woman with a severe head injury. She was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Police said the fetus died because of complications from the woman’s injuries.
The Attack
After officers responded to the assault, they found the victim with a large laceration on her neck, according to Assistant District Attorney General Tessa Lunceford.
“It began around her ear and went around to the base of her skull,” Lunceford said in court. “It was a very deep wound. The officer applied pressure to control bleeding and they attempted to obtain information from her.
“They asked her name and she said, ‘Allison,’ and she repeatedly said, ‘Help me,’” Lunceford said. That’s all the information police could get at that time. When the woman was being treated at the hospital, investigators learned more about the attack.
“Doctors at the hospital said her wounds were consistent with a hatchet or machete and it was also determined that the victim was pregnant at that time.”
Lunceford said an autopsy on the fetus confirmed the woman was at the 29-week mark of her pregnancy. The fetus, a girl named Grace, died from complications of her mother’s injuries.
Officers were able to get a statement from the woman in which she said she couldn’t remember the actual attack, but described what happened prior to it.
“She said she had been with Mr. Fleming on that day, that they were driving down the road … she asked to get out of the vehicle to use the restroom. The last thing she remembered was looking for a napkin on the floorboard and she saw a hatchet … on the floor next to her.”
The woman described the hatchet as being about 12 inches long with a yellow handle and a dark rusty blade.
“That was the last thing she remembered until she woke up in the hospital,” Lunceford said.
Even though the victim could not remember what happened, Lunceford said the state had witnesses who could testify that she was with Fleming and was last seen with him before she was injured.
At some point during the investigation, a resident of the trailer park found the hatchet, which had the victim’s blood on it, while walking her dog.
Reduced Plea, Additional Charge
Fleming had originally been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree murder, but defense attorney Mac Meade and Lunceford worked the case out with the reduced charge. Rice asked Lunceford what the state’s justification was for the reduced plea agreement.
Lunceford said the victim was reluctant to testify and relive the trauma of the assault and loss of her child.
Fleming also pleaded guilty to assaulting a Washington County Detention officer because he and another inmate did not want to return to their cell as the officer told them to do. The officer was placing them both on disciplinary lockdown. Fleming hit the officer with his fist.
He received a 90-day jail sentence for that plea.
Fleming was ordered to serve 100% of the 18-year sentence, although he could receive up to 15% good behavior credits from the Tennessee Department of Correction.