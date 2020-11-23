ERWIN — In what turned out to be a sentimental final meeting of the town of Erwin’s outgoing Board of Mayor and Aldermen, town employees were awarded a 75-cent hourly pay increase and a $400 Christmas bonus.
Monday’s last meeting for outgoing Mayor Doris Hensley and Alderwoman Rachelle Shurtz was followed by swearing-in ceremony for Mayor-elect Glenn White and newly elected Alderman James “Mickey” Hatcher and Alderwoman Paula Kay Edwards.
The new board members officially take office on Dec. 1, at which time Edwards will succeed her father, former alderman Gary Edwards, who stepped down from the board earlier this year citing health reasons; and Hatcher, a former Unicoi County commissioner, will begin a new chapter of local government service.
In the meantime, Hensley said she will be in her office through the end of the month and has invited White to shadow her at work as she wraps up her second four-year term as mayor and 38-year career with the town.
Hensley concluded her last meeting on the board with a brief farewell statement in which she became emotional as she told everyone affiliated with town government she loved them and wished them the best going forward.
Shurtz echoed Hensley’s sentiment for her involvement with town government and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to be a part of several capital improvements made during her time on the board.
In two unanimous votes taken early in Monday’s meeting, the board awarded all town employees:
• A 75-cent hourly pay raise to be funded with savings realized on their new state health insurance plan.
• A $400 Christmas bonus that upped last year’s bonus by $100 in lieu of the COVID-19-related cancellations of their annual Thanksgiving and Christmas employee luncheons.
In other business, the board authorized plans to reconfigure the parking lot and add a new handicap accessible ramp and drop-off lane at the front entrance of First Baptist Church on Love Street.