Growth was a key focus for locals mayors at the annual State of the City-County-Town luncheon hosted by the Washington County/Johnson City Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Mayors from Washington County, Johnson City and Jonesborough gave local business leaders, government officials and industry representatives an update on their respective governments’ achievements and their plans for the future.
While each leader discussed issues unique to their governments, growth was a key topic in all of their speeches.
Washington County
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy opened his speech reflecting on the Tennessee statehood celebration in Jonesborough last year, commending the county’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts and highlighting the county’s 8.1% population growth during the latest census.
Grandy told attendees the county is a leader in attracting businesses and creating jobs, but needs to continue to focus on expanding its infrastructure — particularly water infrastructure, for which it relies on Kingsport, Johnson City and Jonesborough to provide.
“People are relocating to our county at a brisk pace, and we need to keep attracting new residents while keeping the ones we have,” Grandy said.
Grandy spent a significant portion of his speech talking about a number of companies that have relocated or expanded into Washington County, and the need for skilled, educated workers which they hope to supply with the opening of a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology at the former Boones Creek Elementary School site.
Grandy also touched on local plans to establish a regional opioid addiction treatment facility in Roan Mountain.
“Regional growth is important for Washington County,” Grandy said. “What happens in the First District impacts us all.”
Johnson City
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise spoke last at the luncheon, pointing to the need for the region to tell its own story.
“Very often we find ourselves with the story being imposed on us from the outside, and if you doubt me how many of you have heard Appalachia mispronounced,” Wise said. “We have an opportunity, I think, to tell our story.”
Wise went on to talk about the city’s history, and said most towns founded because of the rail industry saw their resources depleted and left with less than they started with, but said “that is not the story of Johnson City.”
“The story of Johnson City is one that we have chosen to write in spite of those factors, and so you can look back on our 150-year history and you can see all sorts of examples where seemingly the cards were stacked against us,” Wise said.
Wise said that happened when it came to the establishment of a soldiers home here, a teacher’s college, a medical school, the creation of flood mitigation parks, the redevelopment of the Model Mill and, now, the redevelopment of West Walnut Street.
“We have an opportunity to chart our own course and decide our own destiny and it’s imperative on each of us that we do that,” Wise said, “because the greatest threat we face right now is different kinds of extraction, not natural resources but human resources: it’s our children and our grandchildren.
“And so the opportunity that is before us right now is an opportunity to ask the kinds of questions, ‘Are we cultivating a community in which our children and our grandchildren can imagine their futures here, and not just imaging but realizing?’”
Wise ended by encouraging those in the room to be a part of the city’s next chapter and help shape its future.
“If you’re a citizen or stakeholder of Johnson City, I would encourage you to step in and play a part in defining the future that we chart for ourselves and our community,” Wise said.
Jonesborough
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest and Main Street and Tourism Director Cameo Waters both spoke at the event, touting the town’s success at hosting festivals and other events in the last year.
Waters said the town has seen a constant increase in event attendance, and said more than 100,000 visitors are expected this summer for Jonesborough Days, Brews and Tunes and Music on the Square. Waters also showed guests a new marketing campaign featuring a band that wrote a song about Jonesborough.
Of course, Vest also touched on the town’s growth in population over the past decade-plus.
From 2010-2020, Jonesborough saw the largest percentage growth in its population in Northeast Tennessee, with Vest telling attendees that he believes the town has grown even more in the last two years than it did during the previous 10.
“In Jonesborough we might have grown 16% from 2010 to 2020, but I think it’s safe to say in 2021 we probably added on an additional 10% in population just in 2021 with the explosion in residential growth,” Vest said, “and combining that with what we’ve seen materializing in 2022, I think you’re going to see Jonesborough’s population grow 20% in these last two years.”
Vest noted that the growth in population is not without challenges, particularly infrastructure challenges such as water service that Grandy referred to. Vest said the town is planning to expand its water treatment facility, and is also looking at tackling traffic issues.
They also showed a video walkthrough of the new Jonesborough K-8 school, which is expected to be completed next year.
“We never knew how much we were going to need this facility,” Vest said. “Just because of population growth, this school could not be more timely now.”
